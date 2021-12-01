Maker Price Tops $3,124.25 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Maker has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $196.68 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $3,124.25 or 0.05324018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00240243 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00087906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011584 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 989,630 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

