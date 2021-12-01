Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 182.1% in November

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MKTAY opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Makita will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

