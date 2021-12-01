Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Marathon Digital worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

