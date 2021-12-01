Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in November

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,731,700 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 1,105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 9,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

MGDPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

