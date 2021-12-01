MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Downgraded by TheStreet

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $352.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.47. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

