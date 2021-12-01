Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 124,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 63,953 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Marlin Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 451,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in Marlin Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Marlin Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Marlin Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

