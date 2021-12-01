Marshall Wace LLP Invests $243,000 in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 157,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 123,434 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genasys alerts:

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

GNSS stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $152.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.