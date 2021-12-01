Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,779 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Genetron were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ GTH opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $803.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. Genetron Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

