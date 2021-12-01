Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $250,000 Investment in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Alta Equipment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 309,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $692,176. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALTG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

ALTG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

