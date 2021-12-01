Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

A number of research firms have commented on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

21Vianet Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

