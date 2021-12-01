Marshall Wace LLP Sells 654,206 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 654,206 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Diana Shipping worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.45 million, a P/E ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

