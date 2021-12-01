Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.96. 6,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 3,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

MRETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

