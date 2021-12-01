Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report sales of $681.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $665.64 million. Masonite International posted sales of $618.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $106.36. 132,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,357. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $92.08 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.05.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after purchasing an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 140.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

