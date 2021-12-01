MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.140-$4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.97 million-$630.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.07 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

MCFT stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.15. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

