MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $518.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.15. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

