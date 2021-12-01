Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 38,041 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $10.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $690.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter worth about $14,065,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

