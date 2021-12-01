Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.51

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 122566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

