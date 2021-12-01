McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

