McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lifted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

