McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $454.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 45.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.