McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $454.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
