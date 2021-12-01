McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 160 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $184.89 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

