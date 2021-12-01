McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after buying an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx stock opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.