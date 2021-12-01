McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $5,081,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 229,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

NYSE HON opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

