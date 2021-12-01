MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stake Trimmed by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,985 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of MDU Resources Group worth $39,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after purchasing an additional 576,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,105,000 after acquiring an additional 195,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

