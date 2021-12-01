MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Equities analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post $5.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $5.70 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MediWound stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

