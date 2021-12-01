Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading 6.6% Higher

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.24. 360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 259,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). On average, analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,144,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,613,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $29,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

