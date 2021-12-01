Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mercari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of MCARY opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Mercari has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

