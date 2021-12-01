Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

EFG stock opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $109.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

