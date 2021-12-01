Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Update

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLUY remained flat at $$4.94 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter. Metallurgical Co. of China had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

