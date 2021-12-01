Methode Electronics (MEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

NYSE:MEI opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.24. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Methode Electronics worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

