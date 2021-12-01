Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Stock Position Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Metromile were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metromile by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MILE opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Metromile, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

