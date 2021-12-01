Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Up 68.0% in November

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,400 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the October 31st total of 319,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $104.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

