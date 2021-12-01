Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 5,364 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 107,280.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 128,115 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $33,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $547.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

