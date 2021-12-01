Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 9,698 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 242,450.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after buying an additional 2,724,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after buying an additional 2,579,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

GPK stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

