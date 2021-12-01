Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 136,071.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gatos Silver by 257.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Gatos Silver by 10.0% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

GATO opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

