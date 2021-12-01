Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $169,000 Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBSI stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $529.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

