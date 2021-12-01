Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $162,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,842,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -35.36%.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

