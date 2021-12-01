Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 24,374 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 101,558.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $91,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $505.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

