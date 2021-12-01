Michael Steen Sells 19,954 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AAWW opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,095 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,065,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 119,504 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

