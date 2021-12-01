Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 28389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 17.46 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.06 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.