Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 106.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 485,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $91,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OESX shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.34. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OESX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.