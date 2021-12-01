Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,417 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTVE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.