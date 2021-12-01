Millennium Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSWC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $1,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 58.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.6% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $218,675. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

CSWC opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $630.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

