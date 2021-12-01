Millennium Management LLC Purchases 162,762 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 194.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,762 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Village Farms International worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

VFF opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $584.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.71 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

