Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 262.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 39,411 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.