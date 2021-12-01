Millennium Management LLC Sells 36,648 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,648 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $583.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

