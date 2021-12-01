Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.03.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

