Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Down 61.1% in November

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Miromatrix Medical stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 53,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44. Miromatrix Medical has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the third quarter worth about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

