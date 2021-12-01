Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

OTCMKTS:MBPFF remained flat at $$2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.