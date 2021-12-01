ModiHost One Day Volume Hits $34,727.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, ModiHost has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $202,755.85 and approximately $34,727.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

